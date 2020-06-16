Sections
Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu on birthday, calls her ‘my backbone, my strength, my everything’, see latest pics

Priyanka Chopra posted a touching note with a bunch of pictures on Twitter to wish her mother Dr Madhu Chopra on her birthday.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 09:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra wished her mother Dr Madhu Chopra a happy birthday.

Actor Priyanka Chopra early on Wednesday took to social media to wish her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, on her birthday. She also posted a video montage of their pictures together.

Priyanka wrote: “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Heart suit Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @madhuchopra.” The clip shows a montage of best mother and daughter moments, including Madhu feeding her daughter a piece of cake, them at Eiffel Tower, pictures of Madhu from previous celebrations and Priyanka’s mom by the beach with a bunch of flowers in hand.

 

Just six days ago, Priyanka had shared a picture of her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his seventh death anniversary and written a touching note: “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!”



Priyanka is active on social media and never misses out on an occasion to express her views and sentiments. On hearing of the tragic death of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she had written on Twitter: “I’m stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise.Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss.” Both Priyanka and Sushant were outsiders who rose to fame in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra has been in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas for more than two months as part of the coronavirus lockdown. Her mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth Chopra have been in Mumbai all this while. Before the first lockdown could come into force, Priyanka and Nick had come down to India to celebrate Holi. Pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick in the company of Katrina Kaif from Isha Ambani’s Holi bash had gone viral too.

