Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday: ‘Wish you love and happiness always’
Priyanka Chopra on Friday wished her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday. The actor wished for her happiness and well being. Danielle is the wife of Nick Jonas’s brother and Jonas Brothers member, Kevin Jonas.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is every bit a family person and never misses a chance to wish her family members. On sister-in-law Danielle Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka shared love and good wishes for her.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a gorgeous picture of the two of them in elaborate gowns, and wrote: Happy Birthday Danielle, wish you love and happiness always.” Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, too. took to Instagram Stories to wish his sister-in-law and wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Danielle, miss you guys so much!”
Priyanka and Nick’s messages for Danielle.
The Jonas family celebrates two birthday in quick succession-- on September 16, the family celebrated Nick’s birthday. Priyanka had written a loving note on her husband’s birthday. “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas,” she wrote. She had also shared a video montage of Nick at various moments, doing stuff he liked-- playing the guitar, para gliding and more.
On her dad Dr Ashok Chopra’s 70th birth anniversary, Priyanka lovingly wrote: “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad.” On her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra’s birthday in June, Priyanka wrote: “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @chopramm2001”
PLaying a big sister has always come easy to Priyanka. Hence, wishing her younger brother Siddharth on his birthday in July, she wrote, “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother ... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89.”
Priyanka lives in Los Angeles with Nick. The two got married in December 2018 in grand twin-ceremonies in India. They had a Hindu and Christian wedding, in keeping with their respective traditions.
