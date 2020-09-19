Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday: ‘Wish you love and happiness always’

Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday: ‘Wish you love and happiness always’

Priyanka Chopra on Friday wished her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday. The actor wished for her happiness and well being. Danielle is the wife of Nick Jonas’s brother and Jonas Brothers member, Kevin Jonas.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra shared a stunning picture with Danielle Jonas to wish her on her birthday.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is every bit a family person and never misses a chance to wish her family members. On sister-in-law Danielle Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka shared love and good wishes for her.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a gorgeous picture of the two of them in elaborate gowns, and wrote: Happy Birthday Danielle, wish you love and happiness always.” Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, too. took to Instagram Stories to wish his sister-in-law and wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Danielle, miss you guys so much!”

Priyanka and Nick’s messages for Danielle.

The Jonas family celebrates two birthday in quick succession-- on September 16, the family celebrated Nick’s birthday. Priyanka had written a loving note on her husband’s birthday. “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas,” she wrote. She had also shared a video montage of Nick at various moments, doing stuff he liked-- playing the guitar, para gliding and more.

On her dad Dr Ashok Chopra’s 70th birth anniversary, Priyanka lovingly wrote: “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad.” On her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra’s birthday in June, Priyanka wrote: “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @chopramm2001”

Also read: Sunny Leone shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut drags her into spat with Urmila Matondkar: ‘People who don’t know you have the most to say’

PLaying a big sister has always come easy to Priyanka. Hence, wishing her younger brother Siddharth on his birthday in July, she wrote, “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother ... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89.”

Priyanka lives in Los Angeles with Nick. The two got married in December 2018 in grand twin-ceremonies in India. They had a Hindu and Christian wedding, in keeping with their respective traditions.

