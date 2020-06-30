Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas on first wedding anniversary, shares pic from their French wedding

Sections
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner’s France wedding to wish them on their first wedding anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet wish for Jonas Jonas and Sophie Turner on their first wedding anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra has wished brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner on their first wedding anniversary. The actor shared a picture from their France wedding on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary! Love you both.”

Joe and Sophie are reportedly expecting their first child. Sophie was seen with what appeared to be a baby bump as the couple joined Black Lives Matter protests on the streets of the US.

Priyanka Chopra wished Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on her Instagram stories.

Joe had earlier shared that he would like to recreate Las Vegas at their home to celebrate their first wedding anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to eonline, Joe told James Corden, “I think we would have gone back to Vegas. So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club.”

Joe and Sophie had tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. The news of their wedding broke only when DJ Diplo shared updates on social media. The couple remarried in a more formal ceremony in France a month later.



Also read: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner star in hilarious Princess Bride at-home recreation on Quibi, Hugh Jackman is in it too

The couple is now set to appear in a star-studded recreation of the iconic film The Princess Bride which will stream on the mobile video platform Quibi. The film will also star Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, Rob Reiner and others, as per Fox News.

The reimagining of The Princess Bride, which will be broken into Quibi’s 10-minutes-or-less segments, was filmed at home by its stars while in quarantine and will begin airing from Monday, Vanity Fair reported. The program is set to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen, which has provided food relief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

