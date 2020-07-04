Probe ordered following controversy over Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Nashik trip in a chopper has sparked controversy, as food and civil supplies minister and guardian minister of the district Chhagan Bhujbal has ordered a probe into the permission for the actor’s air travel and stay at a resort during ongoing lockdown. Bhujabal has ordered district collector to probe how the actor got the permissions and why Nashik city police provided him protection when he travelled to the rural part of the district outside their jurisdiction.

Following controversy over the actor’s trip, Bhujbal spoke to the media at Nashik on Saturday morning. He said a probe will be conducted into allegations of violation of rules related to the Bollywood actor’s tour.

“I have asked district collector to probe into the permissions given for his chopper, stay at Trimbakeshwar and why Nashik city police provided his escort when his tour was in rural part of the district,” he said. Akshay had visited Trimbakeshwar four days ago and had shared his visit photos on social media. According to local media reports, several senior police officers met him during his stay in Nashik.

The instance triggered a controversy as people from the district raised questions about the permission during the strict curbs on movement as part of the lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19. Questions are being raised how Akshay Kumar got the permission to stay at a resort in Trimbakeshwar when hotels, resorts have been shut for last more than three months as part of the lockdown.

CM Thackeray had travelled by road to Pandharpur in Solapur two days ago for a traditional puja at Vitthal temple on occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

According to the local officials, Akshay Kumar had visited Trimbakeshwar as he is planning to set up a Marshal Art and Meditation Centre in the vicinity. His chopper landed at Sakpal Knowledge Hub ground in Anjaneri and later stayed at Grape County resport near Trimbakeshwar.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

During his visit and stay, Nashik city police provided him escort, when the area falls in the jurisdiction of Nashik rural police. Bhujbal said that he was surprised with the VIP treatment the Bollywood actor received during his visit.

(Akshay Kumar’s reaction will be added when he or his PR sends it.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more