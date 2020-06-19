Sections
Producer of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas says it is not a sequel to Uri The Surgical Strike but 'on the same lines'

Ronnie Screwvala confirmed that Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, is not a follow-up to Uri: The Surgical Strike but will be made on the same scale.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.

Ronnie Screwvala, who is producing the war drama Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut under his banner RSVP Movies, said that the film is not a sequel to his earlier production, Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, the two films are being made ‘on the same lines and on the same scale’.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ronnie said, “We wanted to make a film on the army so Uri happened. Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale.”

Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, will feature Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot. In a statement, she said that she has always wanted to play an officer of the armed forces. “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film,” she said. “Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life,” she added.

 



Also read: Shraddha Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, describes him as ‘one who makes you feel special’

Kangana was to begin filming in July but the schedule might be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that she was working to shed 20 kilograms of weight which she put on for her role in Thalaivi.

Thalaivi, directed by Vijay, will star Kangana as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The shoot of the film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though it was originally scheduled to release on June 26, it will now hit the theatres on a later date.

