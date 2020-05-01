Sections
Home / Bollywood / Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar dies of heart attack, Karan Johar leads industry in paying tribute

Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar dies of heart attack, Karan Johar leads industry in paying tribute

Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar died of a heart attack, it was reported on Friday. Karan Johar leads industry in paying tribute.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Kulmeet Makkar was quarantining in Himachal Pradesh.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ashoke Pandit have condoled the death of Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India. In a tweet, Pandit wrote that Makkar died of a heart attack.

“Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family,” Pandit wrote. “Om shanti,” one person wrote in response to Pandit’s tweet. “God bless his soul,” wrote another.

 

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend..”



 

Director Hansal Mehta expressed grief in a tweet, and wrote, “Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend.” Sanjay Suri wrote, “Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad !”

 

Also read: ‘Irrfan Khan left us too soon’: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar lead Bollywood in mourning loss of actor

According to Bollywood Hungama, Makkar was working on setting up a trust to help daily wage workers during the coronavirus lockdown. His death comes at a particularly difficult time for the film industry, which saw the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in the same week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
May 01, 2020 11:21 IST
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
May 01, 2020 11:16 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
May 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST

latest news

Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa shares statement post actor’s death
May 01, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.