‘Proud’ mom Sunita Kapoor shares heartfelt post for Sonam, Rhea and Harrsh Vardhan but he has a complaint. See pic

Sunita Kapoor said that she and Anil Kapoor were ‘proud’ as Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released on the same day.

As Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completed two years of release on Monday, ‘proud’ mother Sunita Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for her children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor. “June 1st. 2018. Proud moment for Anil and me. Our 3 kids had a release on the same day. You’ll make us so proud,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sunita shared a collage of a picture of the Veere Di Wedding Team -- Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Rhea (producer) and a poster of Harrsh Vardhan’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

“Celebrating 2 years of #VeereDiWedding and #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero. One received great commercial and theatrical success and the other created a massive cult following digitally. Breaking barriers and winning hearts! So proud of all 3 of you! @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor,” she wrote.

However, Harrsh Vardhan had a complaint -- Sunita used an inverted poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in her post. He commented, “My poster is inverted,” to which his mother replied, “@harshvarrdhankapoor ohh sorry.”

As Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completed two years of release, Harrsh Vardhan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film on his Instagram account. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the vigilante action film also starred Priyanshu Painyuli and Nishikant Kamat.

Rhea shared a collage of the lead actors of Veere Di Wedding and said that she could ‘hardly wait for the next chapter’. She wrote, “Happy veere day. @vdwthefilm we laughed, we cried, we fell in love and pissed a lot of people off. It was everything I could’ve hoped for. Here’s to lifelong friendships and growing into your guts. Can hardly wait for the next chapter. #2yearsofveerediwedding.”

Earlier this year, in an interactive session on Instagram, Rhea confirmed that Veere Di Wedding will have a sequel. “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited,” she said.

