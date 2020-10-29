Pulkit Samrat celebrates girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda’s birthday with a quirky wish: ‘Oye ladki, life is fun with you’

Actor Pulkit Samrat found a cute way to wish his girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda on her birthday. Pulkit took to Instagram to share a cute picture of the two. Their film Taish also released on Thursday.

“Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood! @kriti.kharbanda,” he wrote. Replying to his post, Kriti wrote, “Oye ladke!”

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating since last year. In a recent interview, he talked about her marriage plans. “No yaar, because as of now, we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T-Series, all back-to-back? If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo (if lots of work is coming your way, then you should concentrate on that work). That is what we are focusing on,” he said in an interview with Times Now. About Kriti, he said, “She grounds me, she completes me. I hope I have done something good and that’s why I have found her.”

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pulkit talked about spending the lockdown with Kriti. “We keep doing something or the other from solving puzzles to playing the guitar or piano. There are interesting games like we put a popular show on TV and put it on mute and turn by turn, say the dialogues, whoever makes mistakes gets a fun punishment,” he said.

Kriti had confirmed their relationship when they were promoting their film Pagalpanti last year. “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” she had said.

