Pulkit Samrat: If web release is feasible and saves lives, let’s do that; when theatres open we can balance like earlier

A number of Bollywood projects that were meant for a theatrical release have taken the digital route. While the industry stands divided on whether it’s a good move by producers to let their films directly release on OTT, actor Pulkit Samrat feels one needs to understand what’s profitable in the present scenario.

“The producers need to recover their money to fund their next projects. We can neither pressure them to not release their films on OTT, nor the government to reopen theatres. We need to take one step at a time. If web release looks feasible and saves lives, let’s do that for now. When theatres reopen, we can balance like earlier. We need to ensure nobody goes home penniless in such times,” explains the actor, who would go with “whatever works for the betterment of the project and team”.

With two films lined up next — Haathi Mere Saathi and Taish — Samrat is raring to resume work, but he’s also concerned about safety and hopes proper measures would be taken. Till that happens, he’s making the most of this time with his lady love, actor Kriti Kharbanda.

“We keep doing something or the other from solving puzzles to playing the guitar or piano. There are interesting games like we put a popular show on TV and put it on mute and turn by turn say the dialogues, whoever makes mistakes get a fun punishment,” he quips.

The couple also enjoys special date nights. “There’s good food, music in the background and in dim lights we spend some quality time. It’s quite fun,” he shares.

Along with his brother, Ullas Samrat staying with him, Samrat says there’s never a dull moment. “We’re worried about our parents in Delhi. Keeping them engaged is important. Playing virtual tambola and antakshari with us makes them happy,” he says.

Now that domestic flights have opened, asked if he’s planning to visit his family, the actor says, “I think flights now should be used for SOS purposes only. It isn’t safe to fly right now. I don’t want to take the risk. My parents are aged and under lower immunity brackets.”

The 36-year-old also mentions about his pet dog Drogo’s positive influence in his life during this crisis. “Playing with him is a stress buster. His innocent love fills my heart,” says the actor, who has ensured he helped his colleagues who have been facing financial crisis during this lockdown.

“I have a handful of people who work for me — those who do our hair and make-up, ADs — they’re like family, so taking care of them is necessary. Unko help karta hoon to batane ki zaroorat nahi hai,” concludes the actor.

