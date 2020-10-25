Pulkit Samrat says he and Kriti Kharbanda are not planning to get married anytime soon. This is why

Actor couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are going strong in their relationship but have no plans to tie the knot just yet. In a new interview, Pulkit said that he and Kriti are being offered big banner films and want to focus on work for now.

Pulkit and Kriti, who starred together in Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti and the recently-released Taish, have been dating since last year. They spent the lockdown together and have been sharing mushy posts with each other on social media.

In an interview with Times Now, Pulkit said that marriage is not on the cards for him and Kriti right now. “No yaar, because as of now, we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T-Series, all back-to-back? If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo (if lots of work is coming your way, then you should concentrate on that work). That is what we are focusing on,” he said.

Talking about being in a relationship with Kriti, he said, “She grounds me, she completes me. I hope I have done something good and that’s why I have found her.”

Last year, during the promotions of Pagalpanti, Kriti confirmed speculation that she is in a relationship with Pulkit. The couple requested the media to give them some space as their families were ‘media shy’.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pulkit talked about spending the lockdown with Kriti. “We keep doing something or the other from solving puzzles to playing the guitar or piano. There are interesting games like we put a popular show on TV and put it on mute and turn by turn, say the dialogues, whoever makes mistakes gets a fun punishment,” he said.

Pulkit said that he and Kriti keep the romance alive with special date nights. “There’s good food, music in the background and in dim lights we spend some quality time. It’s quite fun,” he said.

