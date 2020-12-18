Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Puneet Singh on Torbaaz getting positive response: Wanted to address the global problem of terrorism through a human story

Puneet Singh on Torbaaz getting positive response: Wanted to address the global problem of terrorism through a human story

Filmmaker Puneet Singh shares that it took time to make the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz because the subject required a lot of research.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:18 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Filmmaker Puneet Singh (right) says that he and director Girish Malik (left) wanted to drive home the message of peace through their lfilm Torbaaz starring Sanjay Dutt.

Humbled with the positive response his latest film Torbaaz is garnering, filmmaker Puneet Singh says he and Girish Malik (film’s director) wanted to tell a story that would drive home the message of peace. Narrating a fictional story of child suicide bombers, the film drew inspiration from real life events, Singh tells us.

“It took us time to make the film because the story required a lot of research. We wanted to make it a good experience and not rush into things. And this response only validates our effort. The movie has been trending globally and been one among the top 10 films on Netflix. We’ve been getting messages from Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Malayasia etc,” shares an excited Singh, adding, “We wanted to address the global problem of terrorism through a human story. Girish, Raju (Chadha; presenter of the film) and I didn’t want to make a typical Bollywood masala film.”

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri, the film was made for a theatrical release, but given the pandemic, it opted for a direct-to-OTT route.

“Sanjay and all the children in the film have only added to the narrative with their performance. We had two closed-door screenings and everyone who watched the film got extremely emotional. They all found it a visual delight and were looking forward to a theatrical release. But given the situation, a digital release seemed a better approach,” says Singh, who feels this OTT release has been a boon.



 

“The film released in 192 countries in 31 languages. I don’t think we would’ve got this massive audience in any other way,” he reasons.

Singh and Malik, who were into TV and ad productions, started their filmmaking journey with Jal (2014) that won a National Award. Their next, which explores the power of music, is also ready, besides two more projects will go on floors next year.

“The audience wants real and authentic stories. It’s all about content and performance now. OTT has changed the way content is accepted and viewed. Now, anyone sitting anywhere in the world has access to the kind of work being made globally. This is a good time for artistes and creators to showcase their ideas that earlier didn’t get platform or scope,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
by Sutirtho Patranobis and Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Born in the lockdown: Art, music, a comic book gone virtual
by Riddhi Doshi
Instagram app crashes worry Android users
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Civil services officers can become architect of new India: Jitendra Singh
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.