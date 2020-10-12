R Madhavan demands strict punishment for teen who threatened MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva: ‘Faceless monsters’

Actor R Madhavan is furious at the online threats that were written against cricketer MS Dhoni’s six-year-old Ziva. Madhavan wants the strictest punishment against the culprits so that such harassment can be stopped in the future.

Reportedly, a teenager has been caught by the Mumbai Police for sending the threats. “Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens,” Madhavan wrote, sharing a new report on Twitter.

The 16-year-old culprit was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat. “The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh told reporters.

The teen had shared threatening messages on Instagram after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said. Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action.

