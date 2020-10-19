R Madhavan-Dia Mirza’s RHTDM turns 19 amid remake speculation, she says ‘I was all of 19 when this movie released’

Actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan’s iconic film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein turns 19 on Monday and she has posted a heartfelt message for the fans of her first film. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film was a remake of the filmmaker’s Tamil film Minnale. The 2001 Hindi film also starred Anupam Kher and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

Dia tweeted, “I was all of 19 when this movie released. And for 19 years you’ve given us love. This one is very close to my heart. Celebrating this journey love Red heart#19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM @ActorMadhavan #SaifAliKhan @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @saregamaglobal.”

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein was a musical hit and also grabbed all eyeballs of the youngsters in the era. Though the film did average at the box office, it gained cult status as a romantic film over time. The movie traced the story of ‘Maddy’ (Madhavan) and Reena (Dia). Reena is set to get engaged to Rajeev (Saif) -- Maddy’s college rival now settled in the USA -- when Maddy falls in love with Reena and decides to impersonate Rajeev without knowing his real identity.

Jacky Bhagnanai also shared on his Twitter timeline, ““Bas ek hi Tamanna hai.. Rehna hai tere dil mein” ~ RHTDM a love story that redefined love for many of us. My first film as an assistant on set as a 15 year old,little did I know that whats being made is going to live in our hearts forever. 19yearsofRHTDM @poojafilms.”

Responding to rumours of a sequel to the film, Madhavan had tweeted earlier this year, “# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel ...and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this ....just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banana hathi ko chaddhi pehnane ke baraabar hai. (Otherwise playing Madhav Shastri at this age would be a futile attempt).”

“I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It has been over 19 years and somehow I’m still inundated with songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on my social media,” Madhavan had said in a live chat with Dia.

