R Madhavan has ‘no idea’ about Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein sequel: ‘Praying someone has an age appropriate script for Dia and I’

Actor R Madhavan has expressed his excitement after rumours that a sequel to his iconic 90s film, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, popular as RHTDM, is in the pipeline. However, he asserted that he does not have any clue about a sequel and prayed the makers would have age-appropriate roles for himself and Dia Mirza, who was paired opposite him in the original film. RHTDM also featured Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

Madhavan tweeted late Wednesday, “# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel ...and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this ....just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banana hathi ko chaddhi pehnane ke baraabar hai. (Otherwise playing Madhav Shastri at this age would be a futile attempt).”

Madhavan and Saif played rivals in the film that turned out to be an iconic rom-com from the 90s. Brajesh Hirjee and Anupam Kher also essayed important roles in the film that traced the story of young lovers caught between family and their instincts. The film completed 18 years in October last year.

While Dia was recently seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, Madhavan was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero.

