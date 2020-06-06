R Madhavan pens message for ‘soulmate’ Sarita on their 21st wedding anniversary. See here

Actor R Madhavan has wished his wife Sarita on their 21st anniversary on Saturday. Taking to social media, Madhavan wrote a loving note for Sarita, and shared a picture of the two of them together.

He wrote, “When every thing I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. Happy Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank god enough.” The actor’s post has been ‘liked’ over 200,000 times. “Wishing you both many many more years of happiness and togetherness,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Actors Divya Dutta and Bipasha Basu also shared their good wishes.

Madhavan and Sarita tied the knot in 1999. They met in 1991. On Sarita’s birthday in 2019, Madhavan had shared a note on Instagram. “I just hope to keep you smiling even brighter for the rest of your life my Love. Wish you a long happy healthy and wonderful life for all our sake too. hahaha, cause we so shamelessly lean so hard on you. We are blessed. Happiest birthday Sarita,” he’d written.

The actor turned 50 earlier this month, and had shared a social media post on his birthday. “Hello, vanakkam, Sat Sri Akal! Good evening! This is the first time that I am going live,” he’d written.

Madhavan’s next film will be Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage. Madhavan not just plays the title role but has also written, produced and directed the film.

