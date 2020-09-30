R Madhavan: ‘People told me I am TV actor and will never do films. When I got Tamil films, they said I won’t get Hindi movies’

Actor R Madhavan has said that he always had to put up with people who did not believe that he could make it big in the film industry. From transition to Tamil movie from television shows to also appearing in a bunch of beloved Hindi movies, Madhavan has to face doubters every step of the way.

Madhavan was seen in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat in early 1990s. He was also seen in A Mouthful of Sky, Sea Hawks and more. He later ventured into movies with Alaipayuthey in 2002, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male-South. His first starring role in a Hindi movie came with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Madhavan said people have tried to put him in a mould that fitted their understanding of the film industry. “Strangely, when I was doing TV in Hindi, people told me I am a television actor and I will never do movies as I am already over exposed on Hindi TV so aapko movie nahi milegi (you won’t get movies). Then Mani Ratnam cast me in Alaipayuthey and it became a big hit and so I became Tamil actor and then people in Bombay said ‘you know, you are a Tamil actor, that’s it. You won’t get Hindi films.’ Then I started getting Hindi films so they said ‘okay, he is a pan Indian actor but you know, you are limited’. I feel everybody tries to put you in a mould which perhaps life put them in, they have faced these challenges but everybody’s level to understand languages, deal with pressures and most importantly, talent is different,” he said.

The actor recently celebrated the 19 year anniversary of his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with co-star Dia Mirza. The two had a virtual reunion and talked about their memories of the movie.

“I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It has been over 19 years and somehow I’m still inundated with songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on my social media,” Madhavan had said and added that he found it overwhelming that the story still connects with audiences so effortlessly.

There have been talks of a sequel or a spin-off to the film. Talking about that, Dia said, “We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there was an innocence and honesty we shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn’t want to dilute that in any way.”

