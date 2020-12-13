R Madhavan sets the record straight about Ratan Tata biopic, reveals truth about poster

Actor R Madhavan addressed speculation about him playing entrepreneur and philanthropist Ratan Tata in a film. He clarified that he has neither signed any such project nor been in talks for it. Talking about the poster being circulated online, he said that it was a fan-made poster.

“@ActorMadhavan Is this true that You are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic?? if this happens it’s gonna be a huge inspiration to many,” a Twitter user asked Madhavan.

“Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed,” he replied.

Madhavan was recently seen in Hemant Madhukar’s thriller Nishabdham, alongside Anushka Shetty. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and was not well-received by the critics and audience.

In an interactive session on Twitter, when a fan asked Madhavan what made him say yes to a ‘blunder’ of a film like Nishabdham, he replied, “Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best.”

Lately, Madhavan has been focusing on his Tamil projects. It has been four years since his last Hindi release -- Saala Khadoos, in which he played a hotheaded boxing coach. He will be seen next in Maara, a remake of Malayalam film Charlie, alongside Shraddha Srinath. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 17.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was originally co-directing the film with Ananth Mahadevan, who bowed out due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments’. He will also play the lead role in the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely charged with espionage.

