Home / Bollywood / R Madhavan weighs in on Baba Ka Dhaba controversy, says 'no social media trial here please'

R Madhavan weighs in on Baba Ka Dhaba controversy, says ‘no social media trial here please’

Actor R Madhavan has said that there shouldn’t be a social media trial in the ongoing Baba Ka Dhaba controversy, and that he trusts the Delhi Police to get to the bottom of the case.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

R Madhavan has shown his support for the Delhi Police.

Actor R Madhavan has commented on the Baba Ka Dhaba controversy. Madhavan said that he hopes to be proven wrong, as such incidents deter people from doing good.

Following a massive outpouring of support for the elderly couple that runs Baba Ka Dhaba, owner Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. Wasan’s viral video highlighted the couple’s plight, which encouraged people to come out in their support. Kanta Prasad has alleged that he was given only a cheque for Rs 2 lakh, and has asked Wasan to furnish details about the rest of the money. Wasan has denied the allegations, and said that every last penny has been handed over to the couple.

 

Responding to a person who wrote on Twitter that Wasan’s efforts should be applauded, Madhavan wrote, “I agree whole heartedly. @gauravwasan08 has indeed done awesome work by highlighting the old couples plight.If this is a false allegation then we will and should acknowledge and applaud him even more and I will. A case has been filed and someone is up to some mischief and we need to establish who, so that the good people who came to do good, do not feel taken for a ride and stop doing this altogether. NO social media trial here pls... let the Delhi police get to the bottom of this. We all want to continue to do good.”



Also read: Feel-good Baba ka Dhaba tale takes unsavoury turn

Previously, sharing a news report about the couple’s police complaint, the actor had written, “Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. @DelhiPolice full faith in you.”

Several celebrities had come forward to share the elderly couple’s story after the video went viral. Actors Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and many others had posted on social media about the couple, who were left struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.

Madhavan is working on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage.

