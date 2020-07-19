Sections
Home / Bollywood / Raat Akeli Hai inspired by Knives Out? Varun Grover, Anurag Kashyap share anecdotes to prove otherwise

Raat Akeli Hai inspired by Knives Out? Varun Grover, Anurag Kashyap share anecdotes to prove otherwise

While Varun Grover said Raat Akeli Hai was written much earlier than even Netflix’s Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap claimed to have read a rough draft in 2015.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Users online had alleged that Raat Akeli Hai is inspired by American film Knives Out.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and writer-comedian Varun Grover have backed a Twitter user who said that Raat Akeli Hai was not necessarily inspired by last year’s Hollywood murder mystery Knives Out. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, Raat Akeli Hai marks casting director Honey Trehan’s directorial debut and is set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

A Twitter user wrote, “Raat Akeli Hai doesn’t have to be inspired by Knives Out. There’s an entire genre called locked room mystery. Google it. Not everything that you like in pop culture happened two days ago. Takes me back to the time I read some professional Indian film reviewer (I genuinely cannot recall who) writing that Christopher Nolan introduced non-linear narratives in cinema.”

Revealing that the scripting of the upcoming film was completed four years ago, Varun responded to the tweets and wrote, “Smita Singh, the writer, had finished Raat Akeli Hai script much before she started writing Sacred Games S1 in 2016 with us.”

 



Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘movie mafia’ ruined her chances of marriage, financial security: ‘I wanted to shave my head, disappear’

Claiming he read a rough draft even a year earlier than Varun’s mention, Anurag wrote, “I read a draft of it way way back in 2015 .. when I was also eyeing it .. then @HoneyTrehan beat me to it and looks like has done a great job of it.. looking forward ‘Raat Akeli Hai’.”

 

Also featuring Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others, Raat Akeli Hai is slated for a July 31 release on Netflix.

American mystery film Knives Out, released in 2019, was a modern whodunit that follows a detective investigating the death of a wealthy octogenarian writer. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film featured Daniel Craig, Joseph Gordan, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal govt promotes pig farming to boost farmers’ income
Jul 19, 2020 18:02 IST
Govinda: Actors are human beings, not products; merit should be supported
Jul 19, 2020 17:58 IST
National Test Abhyas: 30 lakh free mock tests for JEE, NEET offered in 55 days, says HRD minister
Jul 19, 2020 17:57 IST
Pet parrot hums this beautiful tune while his hooman plays the guitar
Jul 19, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.