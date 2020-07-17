Sections
Raat Akeli Hai trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui ditches gangster garb for cop's khakee in Netflix's murder mystery

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte have a Sacred Games reunion in the upcoming Netflix film, Raat Akeli Hai. Watch the trailer here.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Raat Akeli Hai.

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer for Raat Akeli Hai, an upcoming murder mystery, starring an ensemble cast led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Nawaz plays a policeman named Jatil Yadav, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a wealthy landlord. The moment he sets foot in the man’s old house, it is clear that there something sinister is afoot, and that each member of the family is hiding something.

 

As the pieces begin to fall into place, Jatil faces obstacles in the form of a sinister politician, and his own boss. Even his partner begins to wonder why Jatil is so invested in the case, which seems open and shut on the surface. As a parallel track, a love story blossoms between Jatil and a mysterious woman, played by Radhika.



Raat Akeli Hai is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and marks Nawaz and Radhika’s Netflix reunion after Sacred Games. Radhika has also appeared in the streaming service’s Lust Stories and Ghoul.

Also featuring Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others, the film is slated for a July 31 release. Netflix India recently released the Anushka Sharma-produced fantasy drama Bulbbul, director Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, and in August will release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. Nawaz last appeared in the long-delayed Zee5 film Ghoomketu.

