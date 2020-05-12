Raazi completes 2 years: Alia Bhatt celebrates Sehmat, Vicky Kaushal thanks Meghna Gulzar for ‘this beautiful story’

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on Monday took to Istagram to celebrate the completion of two years of their film, Raazi. Vicky also thanked the director Meghna Gulzar and producer Karan Johar for making him a part of the action-spy drama.

Sharing a picture of himself from Raazi, he wrote, “#2yearsofRaazi .Thank You @meghnagulzar @karanjohar for making me a part of this beautiful story!” The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered thousands of likes. Stars like Vikrant Massey, Richa Chadha also liked the post along with fans of the star.

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate two years of the “incredible true story”, by sharing a motion poster comprising stills from the movie. The video featured the background score of Ae Watan song from the movie, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Alia too took to Instagram stories to feature the video clips, shared by Karan.

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial earned approximately Rs 207 crore worldwide.

The film’s story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country. The film was based on a book by Harinder Sikka called Calling Sehmat.

Talking about the film, Vicky had told IANS earlier, “Since the film is based on a true life incident, there was a certain amount of responsibility on all of us to get the story right. Whether it is me, Alia Bhatt or anyone who was a part of the film...We were conscious about not to tamper with anything.”

His character is called Iqbal in the film. “The character has many shades -- of a patriot, of a son, a husband and an individual who is dealing with so many complex situations. I think it was a huge responsibility for director Meghna Gulzar as well and she treated the story very sincerely.”

(With HT inputs)

