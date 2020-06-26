Radhika Apte: I don’t like the term ‘new normal’

For actor Radhika Apte, who has been in London for the entire duration of the lockdown, says it’s the ‘longest break’ she has got in many years.

“Just to have a routine was a normal thing. But, in this period, I ate well, exercised, tried to write and watch, and did nothing, without any pressure of having to be at any place. All these have been really good things. But, there have been too many bad things, too,” she says referring to the deaths due to Covid-19 virus.

“That was just a small fraction of it. The consequences it has had on the economy is one thing, but just people and their livelihood — the situation of migrant workers is horrible in India,” she adds.

Apte shares that some of her friends have been going to the station to help these migrants actively but unfortunately, she can’t be there.

“It’s beyond horrible, the food in the trains (in which migrants are travelling). It makes you think was corona better than this, at some point,” she wonders.

The 34-year-old further tells us that the situation in London is much better now compared to how it was two months ago.

“It’s way better than in India. They let us go out for a while, we can meet friends in an open space. The weather is great too, and the markets are going to open now,” she says.

Ask if she can sense any paranoia among people, and can she sense a ‘new normal’ setting in already, the actor says you can’t do much about those who remain paranoid.

“I don’t like these terms ‘new normal’. It’s there until the time we find a vaccine to tackle the issue. We’ll go back to normal, I believe. Once we go back there, we’ll forget all about this,” hopes the Andhadhun (2018) actor.

Though unlock 1.0 is underway, many are still choosing not to step out and remain extra cautious. And with this extended period of being locked up inside the house, is bound to get to one at some point.

On how she maintains her sanity, Apte says, “To be honest, (I belong) to one of the most privileged classes. I have a house, enough money in the bank, things to eat and my family has been well. There are no monetary or health issues. Of course, I’ve lost work and money, too, but that’s nothing compared (to the grim situation). Personally, I’ve had far more to learn from it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more