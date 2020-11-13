Radhika Apte on MeToo movement: ‘There are still a lot of influential people involved in this’

Radhika Apte feels that the names of everyone did not come out during the #MeToo movement.

Radhika Apte feels that while the #MeToo movement grabbed eyeballs and had ‘good consequences’, there is still a long way to go. She said that there are many influential people whose names are yet to come out.

The #MeToo movement, inspired by a global crusade against sexual harassment and assault, swept the country in 2018. Several top Bollywood personalities were accused of inappropriate behaviour, including Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar and Alok Nath.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Radhika said, “I think there are many people who haven’t been spoken against! And those who had temporarily been laid off of their jobs [after being named in the movement] are back to work...while people who had nothing to do with it ended up losing their jobs in the process.”

“There are still a lot of influential people involved in this, but the world doesn’t know about them. The movement did create a lot of hype and have good consequences, but we’ve failed to come up with a system in place. That is necessary. So, there’s still a lot more to do,” she added.

Radhika was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The murder mystery, which released on Netflix in July, marked the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Radhika spent the entirety of the lockdown with her husband, Benedict Taylor, in London. She had earlier told Hindustan Times that there was an upside to this time for her. “Just to have a routine was a normal thing. But, in this period, I ate well, exercised, tried to write and watch, and did nothing, without any pressure of having to be at any place. All these have been really good things. But, there have been too many bad things, too,” she had said.

