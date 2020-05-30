Radhika Madan describes taking a flight during Covid-19 times: ‘It was like a scene out of an apocalyptic film’

Sections
Actor Radhika Madan, who took a flight from Mumbai to Delhi during the coronavirus pandemic, has described the experience as straight out an apocalyptic film.

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Radhika Madan took a flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

Actor Radhika Madan, who flew to New Delhi from Mumbai during the coronavirus pandemic, has described the experience as “a scene out of an apocalyptic film.” The actor had been stuck in Mumbai since March, and took the opportunity to visit her family after restrictions on domestic air travel were relaxed.

In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor said, “They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact — we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. They boarded and de-boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time. I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared.”

 

The actor admitted to being wary of travelling at a time when the coronavirus cases in the country are increasing with every passing day. India has reported over 165000 Covid-19 cases so far, even as the country prepares to exit a fourth lockdown.



In an Instagram post of her masked face taken at the airport, Radhika had written, “Mai aa rahi hu Maa...” The picture showed Radhika holding up a ‘V’ sign, wearing gloves, a mask, and a face shield.

Radhika said that after reaching home, she has put herself in a mandatory 14-day quarantine. “I am yet to hug them! Home is where your mom is. It is so calming to be back. During these times, I wanted to be around my parents,” she said.

The actor was last seen opposite the late Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, one of the final theatrical releases before the lockdown was implemented. The film’s run was cut short, and its box office dented. But it was given an early streaming release.

