Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan Khan with a still from Angrezi Medium and an emotional message

Radhika Madan shared an emotional and heartwarming picture with her Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Radhika Madan played Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Angrezi Medium.

Actor Radhika Madan is missing her late Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan. She shared a heart-warming picture with the late actor on Instagram on Sunday.

The picture is a still from their film and shows Irrfan holding Radhika in a tight hug. “Teri laadki mai (I am your girl),” she captioned her post. Irrfan played Radhika’s father in the film who leaves no stone unturned in her care and to get her the best education possible.

 

Irrfan was diagnosed with colon infection and died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29. He also battled neuroendocrine tumour for two years.



The entire country was heartbroken upon his death and even Radhika shared a note in his memory. “I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one of the strongest people i knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace. Love you irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you,” she captioned the post.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

Irrfan’s family including his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, often share throwback pictures of the actor. As monsoon hit Mumbai, Babil recalled how connected his late father was with the rain. Babil said nothing matches up to the experience of listening to his father passionately talking about rain. “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of Irrfan clicked with a camel in a desert.

