Radhika Madan reveals how Irrfan Khan reacted when she called him ‘dad’ on their first meeting

Radhika Madan, who played the late Irrfan Khan’s daughter in his final film Angrezi Medium, revealed that she would call him ‘papa’ or ‘dad’ instead of ‘sir’. She remembered their first meeting and said that she was thankful about getting to share screen space with him.

In an interview with IANS, Radhika said, “I never addressed him as sir, I always addressed him as ‘papa’ or ‘dad’! He would just smile. I remember when I first met him and I called him ‘dad’, instead of feeling weird about it, he gave me a big hug. I will always remember him as ‘dad’.”

Radhika added that she learnt a lot from Irrfan, not only on a professional level but also a personal level. “I feel so grateful that I got the opportunity to just stand in front of him and share screen space. I learnt so many things from him as an actor and as a person. Working with him was a big tick on my wish list,” she said.

Irrfan died on April 29, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayaan. Radhika paid tribute to her co-star with a heartfelt Instagram post and called him a ‘fighter’. She also said that it was a ‘privilege’ for her to have known him.

“I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one of the strongest people i knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace. Love you irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you,” she wrote.

