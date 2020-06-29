Radhika Madan’s homemade dance video will drive away those Monday blues. Watch

Radhika Madan has shared a dance video where she’s seen grooving to the Angrezi Medium song Nachne Nu Jee Karda. The Pataakha actor is even virtually joined by background dancers who can be seen performing the same dance steps in different chat windows.

The video begins with Radhika waking up and getting dressed for the day. She meets her family members, seeks the blessings of elders before she ventures out in the open area to dance like no one’s watching.

Sharing the video, Radhika wrote, “Chhoti si Asha. I hope you enjoyed todays show.” The video is her way of drawing attention for a noble campaign to support children who are among the worst affected by Covid-19.

Radhika recently showcased her keyboard playing skills as she collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal to recreate the Lata Mangeshkar song, Lag Jaa Gale. Talking to IANS about the project, she said, “I love music, and learning an instrument has always been on my bucket list. I chose to pursue the piano during this lockdown. I have been practicing and trying to perfect that craft. ‘Lag jaa gale’ was a song I could resonate with this at this point. Everything is so uncertain that you don’t know what is in store for you tomorrow. Jasleen saw my pictures and videos during this lockdown, as I played the piano. We just thought why not collaborate and do something exciting. It’s been lovely collaborating with her and she has been extremely helpful, and has guided me through the entire piece with keys and chords and the overall conceptualisation.”

Radhika was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She played the role of his daughter who aspired to pursue higher studies in London.

The actor will now be seen opposite Sunny Kaushal in Dinesh Vijan’s Shiddat - Journey Beyond Love. The film will also star Diana Penty and Mohit Raina.

