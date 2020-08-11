Radhika Madan: Theatres would always overlook small films, OTT platforms have rescued them

While the theatres are gearing up to reopen, OTT platforms continue to be an option for film releases. While Radhika Madan is open to her films releasing digitally, she feels choosing a platforms for release should be dependent on the content of the film.

“If a film is one that needs to be seen in theatre, then it should get a theatrical release. My film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hotaa (2018), or Simmba (2018) or the upcoming Sooryavanshi are the type of films to be experienced with people, with popcorn in your hand because it’s made for that experience. It all depends on the content is what I feel. The rest is fin because ultimately the end goal is that a film should reach out to people,” she shares.

Madan also points out that the OTTs are a win-win for smaller films which would struggle to get a certain number of screens or even theatres for release.

“OTT release se sabse zyada fayda small films ko hoti hai. Theatres would always overlook small films. That problem is solved now. Everything is equal on the OTT platforms. Not getting show was a big problem. Now on OTT it is up to the people to decide if they want to watch or not. It is not that oh the film was not promoted well and the other was promoted well. There is no divide about big or small budget films,” adds the actor, who will be next seen in Shiddat, whose release status or date is still undecided.

Madan, meanwhile, is in Delhi with her parents and has no plans to go back to Mumbai anytime soon despite the entertainment industry having restarted shooting.

“I don’t know if they are actually doing tests. Actors are not even wearing any mask or shields and I wonder if that is safe? I have a quite a few questions in my head right now. I am yet to start any new project but whatever will start next will only happen when things get better,” she says.

And before she does that she says she would want her producers and directors to give answers to all her questions. “Because I am going to have a lot of them, but I think they are going to keep everybody’s safety in mind for sure,” she concludes.

