Radhika Madan : This crisis has made me realise how temporary fame and money are

The Angrezi Medium actor says at the end of the day, whether it’s the richest person in the world or someone else, it has come down to washing our hands and keeping our immunity strong.

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:02 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Radhika Madan’s film Angrezi Medium released just a day before theatres across the country were shut due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, this forced social distancing and self-isolation has led many to slow down and take a minute to pause and reflect about life in general. Cooped up in her Mumbai apartment, far away from her parents in Delhi, actor Radhika Madan, too, is using this time to introspect.

She tells us, “The biggest learning so far for me has been realising the value of little and basic things, such as food. I feel so fortunate that I get to eat food every day, at a time where so many are going hungry. I have understood the value of my family and the value of my closed ones.”

 

The 24-year-old is also learning to adjust to the new reality and in the process, she has also realised how she may have been taking a lot of things for granted and prioritising the wrong things in life.



“I have realised that we are running after things that are so temporary and fleeting — be it fame or money or anything like that. At the end of the day, whether it’s the richest [or the poorest] person in the world, it has come down to washing our hands and keeping our immunity strong,” she continues, “I have realied where my priorities are where do I want to keep it on my health or being with my loved ones.”

But, the Angrezi Medium actor is not complaining much about the situation. In fact, she says it has given her a much-needed down time with herself.

 

“I love being by myself, I really enjoy my own company. I am learning something new everyday, be it learning piano or enrolling myself for online courses, reading, writing or doing yoga. The only thing getting hampered is stepping out of the house,” she gushes.

While there are no film shoots happening, Madan is keeping herself busy with work. “I wrapped up Shiddat before the lockdown., but in terms of my work not a lot has been hampered. I am doing narrations, reading scripts, at home right now,” she ends.

