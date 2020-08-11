Rahat Indori dies of Covid-19: Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Adnan Sami pay tributes to noted Urdu poet

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A host of Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief over the demise of the poet who also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs including movies like Munna Bhai MBBS and Murder, among others.

Shabana Azmi wrote, “@Javedakhtarjadu @GulzarPoetry Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of popular Urdu poet #RahatIndori . He was an original.His poetry was characterised by extreme passion, indomitable spirit and great courage.He will be sorely missed RIP.”

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family.”

Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, “One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje’oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return) Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Singer Adnan Sami condoled the death of the poet by sharing his picture and wrote, “Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!! My heartfelt condolences to the family... May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. #RahatIndori.”

Also read: Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me’

The 70-year-old poet passed away at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital a day after testing positive for coronavirus. The celebrated poet had earlier tweeted to share about his coronavirus diagnosis with his fans and had urged them to pray for his speedy recovery. “After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible,” Indori said in his last post.

Earlier this year, his poem “Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi” went viral on social media, turning him into a sensation among the youth. With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like M Bole toh from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili from Kareeb (1998), Koi jaye to le aye from Ghatak (1996), and Neend Churai Meri from Ishq (1997).

Follow @htshowbiz for more