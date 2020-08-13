Rahul Roy: Bollywood is not a fair place, the business is structured on which star is driving the film, not the content

With a career spanning almost three decades, actor Rahul Roy has seen the film industry up and close. Perhaps that’s why he doesn’t hesitate in saying that Bollywood is indeed not a fair place.

“Having said that, there’s a chance to be able to break through those walls and achieve something. Look at it as a challenge, not everybody can go through. With web platforms coming in, a lot of newcomers are also getting opportunities. But from the producers’ point of view, how many have the guts to really make something which is totally with newcomers? At the end of the day, the business is structured in India not on the content, but which star is driving it. And that’s been there for many years,” says the 52-year-old.

As someone who started off in films without any connections, Roy says even distributors don’t pay money for newcomers.

“They pay for the banner, newcomers get the opportunities. You focus on your profession and enjoy that. Once you are liked, that’ll propel you to the next level. If it takes time, enjoy,” he quips.

The actor finds it “gut wrenching” when youngsters who aren’t able to make it big in the industry, decide to end their lives.

“Who knows who went through that particular weak moment. I’m just saying, anybody who wants to come into this profession, come with the right mentality and stability, to make sure, no matter what anybody is saying or trying to push you into a corner, you’ll be able to take that. Because that, unfortunately isn’t going to go away. With social media, people are only becoming more aware about it, which is a great start,” tells us Roy.

Believing that there are two sides of the coin in everything, the actor further says that he doesn’t get into debates about people who “unfortunately have taken the step” as he didn’t know them personally.

He explains, “I’m not somebody who sits and speculates ‘Yeh hua, woh hua’. Eventually, a lot of things come out on everybody’s life. Let the legal people sort out what it is. To speculate, I do not know. You should cry for justice, for equality for everyone, I accept that. I think before you start looking at other people’s lives to kick start this movement, you look at yourself, and lead a life which doesn’t put you into that position.”

