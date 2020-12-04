Rahul Roy conscious, may need stent to prevent future attacks; director Nitin says ‘If anyone wants to help, it will make it easier for me’

Actor Rahul Roy is currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke while filming for a new project titled LAC in Kargil. Now, director Nitin Kumar Gupta, who is still in Kargil, has informed that the actor may require a stent to prevent future attacks and doctors may go ahead with the process once he is stable.

Nitin is reportedly bearing Rahul’s medical expenses since the actor cannot operate his account. He said that if anyone wants to help in his treatment, the actor will compensate them once he recovers.

Turning down rumours of Rahul being unconscious, Nitin told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I’ve been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin Rohit. The latter, who lives in Canada, told me on Thursday morning that Rahul’s physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well. Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone’s prayers, he is doing better every day.”

Talking about the financial aspect of Rahul’s treatment, Nitin said, “I’ve had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It’s a preventive measure and may prove expensive. Once I return, I will speak with the doctors again regarding costs. I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated.”

Rahul had suffered the stroke during a shoot. His health condition deteriorated due to the extreme weather condition in Kargil.

Rahul Roy is best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui. He made his Bollywood debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed film at the age of 22 and went on to work with the filmmaker in 90s on films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. He returned to spotlight with his participation in the first season of reality show Bigg Boss. He went on to win the show in 2006.

