Rahul Roy conscious post brain stroke, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik fight in Bigg Boss 14 house

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Rahul Roy conscious, may need stent to prevent future attacks; director Nitin says ‘If anyone wants to help, it will make it easier for me’

Actor Rahul Roy is currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke while filming for a new project titled LAC in Kargil. Now, director Nitin Kumar Gupta, who is still in Kargil, has informed that the actor may require a stent to prevent future attacks and doctors may go ahead with the process once he is stable.

(Read full story here)

Tenet movie review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait, and definitely not worth risking your life for

You should be instantly suspicious of anyone who claims to have understood Tenet after having watched it just once. Heck, you should doubt their every word even if they say they’ve seen it thrice. Enigmatic to a fault and exhaustingly dense, Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi spectacle leaves you with the unshakable feeling that you walked into the screening 15 minutes late.

(Read full story here)

‘Bollywood stayed mum, a Punjabi star had to deal with Kangana Ranaut’: Taapsee, Swara react to Twitter sentiment

Even as Diljit Dosanjh took on Kangana Ranaut after she misidentified an elderly woman protester as ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ Bilkis Bano and claimed that she can be hired for ‘100 rupees’, Twitter claimed that it took a Punjabi star to take a stand while Bollywood preferred to stay mum during these past tumultuous months. Actors like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar have reacted to the charge.

(Read full story here)

Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Kiara Advani has been signed to star in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s next. Titled Karram Kurram, the film will be based on the story of Indian women’s cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog, with Lijjat Papad as its flagship brand.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 59: Abhinav Shukla is the second finalist, fights with Rubina Dilaik

As the ongoing task for immunity on Bigg Boss 14 came to an end on Thursday’s episode, the show hosted by Salman Khan got its second finalist for the season. However, the episode was also full of ugly fights. The episode began with Rubina Dilaik announcing that she wanted to not do any duties, but simply carry out chores as per her “free will”. Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina’s actor-husband Abhinav tried to explain to Rubina about the practical issues but she refused to understand.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more