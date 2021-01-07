Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, brother-in-law says ‘he should be fine in 6-7 months’

Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, brother-in-law says ‘he should be fine in 6-7 months’

Actor Rahul Roy, who has been in hospital getting treated for a brain stroke he suffered in November last year, has been discharged from hospital, as per a report.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 09:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil last year.

Actor Rahul Roy has been discharged from hospital and is back at his home. The Aashiqui actor had suffered a brain stroke in November. He was discharged from Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital on Wednesday.

Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film in the extreme weather of Kargil. He was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. As per reports, he was said to be suffering from a condition called aphasia, where you cannot frame sentences correctly. Rahul had to be airlifted to Mumbai after the stroke.

As per a report in Times of India, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen said that while he was back home, it would take him at least six to seven months to recover. He was quoted as saying: “He is delighted to be back home. His physio and speech therapy will continue. It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months.”

Romeer also said how the last 45 days had been tough for the actor and his family. But he was happy that Rahul had fought the illness and undergone treatment.



Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the film’s producer Nivedita Basu had said: “Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project. Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Rahul had earlier been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

The actor made his film debut with Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal. He went on to feature in films like Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee among others. Later, he also won the first season of TV reality show Big Boss in 2006.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Tractor rally today likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi outskirts
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
LIVE: 4 people including woman died during Capitol violence, say police
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jan 07, 2021
by HT Analytics
Building, location and importance: US Capitol Hill fast facts
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally close to 10.4 million after 20,346 new cases; recoveries above 10 million, active cases rise marginally
by hindustantimes.com
NIOS student approaches High Court for admission, challenges Delhi government circular
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.