Rahul Roy: I don’t believe in the ‘hype’ created by marketing teams of actors today

Rahul Roy shot to instant fame and became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). As someone who had no godfather, connections or knowledge about the business, roy admits that things wouldn’t have been the same if Aashiqui was a flop.

“I don’t know... may be there would’ve been fewer films. I’d have done them trying to believe I can make it. Had they not worked over a period of time, I’d have gone back and worked with my father in Delhi,” he says, adding that fortunately, cards didn’t play out like that for him. “Even after that, in between, there are some films which weren’t successful. I’ve been through that phase but it didn’t deter me because of my love for the craft.”

The 52-year-old emphasises that failures are a part and parcel of your journey, and you shouldn’t let it get to you mentally.

“All stars who’re superstars today, and are of my age, haven’t they faced failures since a long time? What’s important is for you to have the mental capacity of being able to differentiate criticism that’s irrelevant, and by people who’re frustrated with their own lives and venting it out on you,” suggests Roy, who is currently shooting for a film called The Walk.

Things have changed quite a bit since the time he stepped into the industry — the way films are shot, promoted, and of course the advent of social media. Roy, for one, doesn’t believe that the fan following of stars on social media, which runs into millions, is any real.

“I don’t believe in paid publicity on social media, because I became a star at a time when there were no Instagram followers. That, to me, were real fans. I don’t want to open my mouth, I know exactly what kind of fans are those, because half the people who got millions — if they stand on their seats— nobody even recognises them,” retorts the actor.

For Roy, true recognition is when he’s recognised on the streets. “I don’t believe in the hype created by marketing teams. As long as there’s good work, and people come to see it — not purely because I‘m there — but their curiosity for me. Even if my project is sh*t, they’ll say it and snap back. I’m talking about actual aficionados, not the trolls. Unko toh main ginti mein bhi nahi leta hoon. They’re not worth a mention,” concludes Roy, who had won the first season of reality show Bigg Boss.

