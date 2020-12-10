Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on ‘sheer negligence’, says ‘He didn’t stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold’

Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on ‘sheer negligence’, says ‘He didn’t stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold’

Rahul Roy has been shifted to another hospital and is recovering well, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen has said.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Rahul Roy is not at home yet.

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a stroke while shooting in Kargil recently, is not home yet and was only shifted from Nanavati hospital to Wockhardt hospital, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen has said. Romeer also told a tabloid that the stroke was because of “sheer negligence”, adding that he “did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold.”

Rahul was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, when he suffered the stroke. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai. Producer of the film, Nivedita Basu had said that Rahul’s part of shoot was left, adding that the extreme cold condition took a toll on the actor.

Romeer told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a longer journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment.”

 

“Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery. All facts and figures will be furnished by his siblings, Priyanka and Rohit, with proof. Right now, we just want him to get well soon,”he added.

Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to 'introduce himself to everyone'

Rahul recently shared pictures from the hospital, informing fans that he is recovering well. “ I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy #rahulroy,” he wrote.

