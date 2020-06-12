Sections
Home / Bollywood / Raj and DK plan a film on climate change: ‘It is a relevant subject, especially after Covid-19’

Raj and DK plan a film on climate change: ‘It is a relevant subject, especially after Covid-19’

While promising it won’t be preachy, Raj and DK have confirmed that they want to make a film on climate change because the issue is of utmost importance.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Raj and DK are producing two series and a film shot inside homes.

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are working on the second season of their popular web series The Family Man, have revealed they want to work on a project about climate change. The director duo is popularly known as Raj and DK.

Raj told Mid Day in an interview, “It’s important to speak about climate change because it is a relevant subject, especially after Covid-19. It has to be enforced in people’s minds right now because we will have a climate crisis. Our aim is not to educate people. They have several sources and [well-informed] people to do that job. We want to nudge people to look at [the climate crisis] without being preachy. We need to find an interesting angle to it, which is not too obvious.”

The report added that the director-duo is also working on an Indian version of Citadel, the Amazon Prime series produced by the Russo Brothers.

Also read: Breathe Into The Shadows first poster: Abhishek Bachchan’s debut web series is deep and dark, see pic



Raj and DK had announced in April that they will mentor and back the new format of micro-storytelling, to encourage budding filmmakers during lockdown. “The idea is to encourage filmmakers to use this opportunity to make the most of what they have under the current circumstances. It is actually for anyone who wants to beat the blues, and find innovative ways of creating something from home or under restrictive circumstances,” Raj had told PTI.



“We all are filmmakers and at the end of the day you can’t put a filmmaker at home but you can’t keep them away from making films. Necessity is the mother of invention. Instead of waiting for the good days to come this is an effort to try and do the best we can with what we have in hand,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
Invest in fixed deposit to master the risk and return conundrum
Jun 12, 2020 16:43 IST
BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 out, check pass percentage here
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Corbett Tiger Reserve to reopen after 3 months, tourists limited to 3 zones
Jun 12, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.