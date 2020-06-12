Raj and DK plan a film on climate change: ‘It is a relevant subject, especially after Covid-19’

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are working on the second season of their popular web series The Family Man, have revealed they want to work on a project about climate change. The director duo is popularly known as Raj and DK.

Raj told Mid Day in an interview, “It’s important to speak about climate change because it is a relevant subject, especially after Covid-19. It has to be enforced in people’s minds right now because we will have a climate crisis. Our aim is not to educate people. They have several sources and [well-informed] people to do that job. We want to nudge people to look at [the climate crisis] without being preachy. We need to find an interesting angle to it, which is not too obvious.”

The report added that the director-duo is also working on an Indian version of Citadel, the Amazon Prime series produced by the Russo Brothers.

Also read: Breathe Into The Shadows first poster: Abhishek Bachchan’s debut web series is deep and dark, see pic

Raj and DK had announced in April that they will mentor and back the new format of micro-storytelling, to encourage budding filmmakers during lockdown. “The idea is to encourage filmmakers to use this opportunity to make the most of what they have under the current circumstances. It is actually for anyone who wants to beat the blues, and find innovative ways of creating something from home or under restrictive circumstances,” Raj had told PTI.

“We all are filmmakers and at the end of the day you can’t put a filmmaker at home but you can’t keep them away from making films. Necessity is the mother of invention. Instead of waiting for the good days to come this is an effort to try and do the best we can with what we have in hand,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more