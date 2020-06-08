Raj Kundra calls Shilpa Shetty ‘queen of my life and heart’, wishes her a happy birthday with romantic video

As Shilpa Shetty turns a year older, her husband Raj Kundra shared a romantic birthday wish for her on Instagram. He posted a video montage of their special moments, with the song Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You playing in the background, along with a heartfelt note about how she has changed his life for the better.

Raj addressed the note to his ‘darling wife’ and wrote, “You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty.” He signed off as ‘your hubby’.

Currently, Raj and Shilpa are isolating at their Mumbai residence with their children, Viaan and Samisha. The actor has been sharing fun TikTok videos to keep her fans entertained, as well as workout videos and cooking videos.

After a whirlwind romance, Raj and Shilpa tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple has two children -- an eight-year-old son Viaan and a three-month-old daughter Samisha.

Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Raj said that it was love at first sight for him. “It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I’d love her to be my life partner. What makes her different from other actors is that she doesn’t come with the baggage of being a celebrity. That impresses me the most,” he said.

“Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. One would think she’d drink, smoke - things that one associates with actresses. But she doesn’t do any of that. I took her home to meet my parents and she was extremely warm. She touched their feet. I respect that. It was then that I thought this girl could be my wife,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more