Rajat Barmecha calls Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Taapsee Pannu ‘unethical’, Nishikant Kamat hospitalised

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha feels Kangana Ranaut is fighting ‘dirty’, says her ‘personal’ attack on Taapsee Pannu was ‘unethical’

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s comments on the insider-outsider debate, Rajat Barmecha said that she is fighting ‘dirty’ and must not lose her ‘ethics’. He was speaking in the context of Kangana’s attack on Taapsee Pannu.

Sadak 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor are on a journey of truth and love. Watch

As the trailer opens, we find Sanjay Dutt’s character has lost all reason to live after the death of Pooja Bhatt. In comes Alia Bhatt as a breath of fresh air. the duo accompanied by Aditya roy Kapur set out for Mount Kailash as a self-styled guru, played by Markand Deshpande, is out to kill her.

Mumbai resident faces a barrage of abuse as he is mistaken for Rhea Chakraborty, blocks 150 callers: report

A Mumbai resident found himself in a tight spot after he started to receive abusive calls after many mistook his mobile number to be that of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares old video of him saying ‘whatever I know, I have learnt is from my sisters’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a 2017 video of the actor where he is talking about his close relationship with his four sisters. There have been allegations that he shared a strained relationship with them.

Director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised, condition critical: report

Nishikant Kamat, known for his work in films like Drishyam and Mumbai Meri Jaan, has been hospitalised , according to a report. He is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. As per a report in India Today, Nishikant had suffered from cirrhosis of liver in the past and that has relapsed now. The director is reportedly in a critical condition.

