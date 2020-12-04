Rajeev Sen shares selfie with wife Charu Asopa, fans still aren’t sure if they’ve reconciled: ‘Are you guys back together?’

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, has shared a picture with his wife, Charu Asopa. The couple has been experiencing difficulties in their marriage, much of which they themselves had publicised. The new post seemed to suggest that they have put their differences aside.

Rajeev captioned the selfie with a heart emoji. It showed him wearing a red T-shirt, while Charu could be seen sitting next to him, wearing white. Their followers were pleasantly surprised.

“Oh wow! Are you guys back together? Did you come back from Dubai? It’s so amazing to see you both together. Now we can see you together in both of your vlogs. Looking forward to your upcoming vlogs! So excited,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Finally at ease....after such a long time,” wrote another.

Previously, Charu had accused Rajeev of abandoning her during the coronavirus lockdown. The couple tied the knot last year. She had told SpotboyE in August, “Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya (what next)?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions.”

Also read: Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen hug and make up, are reunited after months of tiff: 'Made him sign letter that he won't leave me again'

In September, they seemed to have reconciled to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Both Rajeev and Charu posted videos and pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion. After months of staying separately, Charu talked about uniting with him. “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months,” she told The Times of India.

