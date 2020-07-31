Rajeev Sen shares wedding pics with wife Charu Asopa amid rumours of a rift, fans say ‘please stay together’

Sections
Rajeev Sen has shared some pictures with wife Charu Asopa from their sangeet ceremony. The two recently made headlines for their rumoured rift.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 13:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen during their sangeet ceremony.

Rajeev Sen seems to be making an effort to put an end to rumours of differences with wife Charu Asopa. He has now shared a few pictures from one of their pre-wedding functions on Instagram.

Rajeev didn’t give a caption to the pictures which seem to be from their sangeet ceremony. While Charu is in a beige lehenga and traditional jewellery, Rajeev is in a kurta pajama. The first pictures shows Rajeev walking while holding Chaur’s hand, the second pictures shows them on the stage during the event.

 

The fans of the couple showered the post with love. A fan wrote, “Please stay together.” Another wrote, “Beautiful together...always be together. live happy.” One more commented, “A fairy tale should always be happily ever after.”



Rajeev had earlier said that Charu is “being brainwashed” by someone. He had also deleted all pictures of Charu on his Instagram account. Replying to his claim in an interview to Bombay Times, she had said, “Why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

Also read: Gajraj Rao, 50, on playing father to Ayushmann Khurrana, 35: ‘Acting is an amazing profession, you get to play what you are not’

 

Rajeev is brother of actor Sushmita Sen and is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production, Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder. He recently released his first poster from the film. It shows him sitting in a car . He will play the role of Rohit Vardhan in the murder mystery. The film is said to be the story of a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. It is expected to go on floors by September-October this year.

