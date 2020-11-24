Rajesh Tailang on Delhi Crime’s International Emmy win: I was the only person in the team who was sure that we would win

An overwhelming sense of exult is how actor Rajesh Tailang best describes his reaction to the Best Drama Series award for Delhi Crime at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

The actor, who won accolades for his portrayal of cop Bhupendra Singh in the Netflix crime drama based on the December 2012 gang rape case in New Delhi, also had a prophetic moment.

“I was the only person in the team who was sure that we would win it after the nominations were announced. So now that it came true and I could not be happier,” he shares.

Talking about being a part of the hart-hitting series, Tailang says, “It was a big deal to be on this show. At first we all felt so enraged and it was the general feeling about Nirbhaya incident. That emotion showed on screen and that is what was appreciated as well. It was very special show for us, it was not like any other project.”

The actor says he looks at this win as the victory for not just the team of Delhi Crime but everyone who has dared to do something different.

“This is not just for this one series, this is a proud moment for all of us in Indi and it is not about only OTT or a series. It is like getting an Oscars for TV, which it truly is,” he adds.

While he is enjoying the moment all he can, Tailang is optimistic that such a win will provide actors like him a wide range of opportunities.

“I am not sure how much of this win changes an actor’s career. This is for the whole team of Delhi Crime. But now more people around the world are going to watch it for sure. You get more eyeballs and indirectly it does help an actor,” he says.

Post the victory, the actor spoke to director Richie Mehta in London and co-star Rasika Dugal. But is hoping to have a grand celebration once everyone can be at one place. “There will be a celebration when we all can be together and we will celebrate this success for sure. The Covid situation also has to be kept in mind,” he concludes.