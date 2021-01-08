Sections
Rajiv Lakshman deletes photos with Rhea Chakraborty, says he took them down due to his ‘irresponsible choice of words’

After sharing pictures with Rhea Chakraborty and calling her ‘my girl’, Rajiv Lakshman has deleted the Instagram post, saying that he did not mean to stir ‘unnecessary trouble’ with his ‘irresponsible choice of words’.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty poses with Rajiv Lakshman.

Rajiv Lakshman deleted an Instagram post featuring Rhea Chakraborty, in which he called her ‘my girl’. He also took down pictures of her added to his Instagram stories, citing ‘unnecessary trouble’ stirred by them.

Rajiv explained his decision in a statement shared on Instagram. “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I’m happy to meet her again, & I wish her well,” he wrote.

However, Rajiv’s wife Susan Lakshman has not deleted the group picture from Anusha Dandekar’s birthday bash, which features Rhea alongside other guests including Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The photo can still be seen on her Instagram stories.

 



Rhea has been in the news after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of abetting his suicide and embezzling his funds, among other things. The two were in a relationship at the time of his death on June 14 last year. She has denied all the allegations levelled against her.

Later, Rhea was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Her younger brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested for procurement of drugs and was jailed for almost three months.

Different angles in the Sushant death case are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). All three agencies are yet to conclude their probe.

Also read | Badshah reveals hilarious incident of being heckled when police ended up at his show: ‘Ab kar le handle’

Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film’s director, Rumi Jaffery, said in a recent interview that she has become ‘withdrawn and quiet’ after her time in jail.

“It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” he told SpotboyE.

