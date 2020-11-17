Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ moment in mustard field. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ moment in mustard field. Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Chhalaang shoot, in which she and Rajkummar Rao were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starred together in the recently-released Chhalaang.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a fun video with her Chhalaang co-star Rajkummar Rao, in which they were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She captioned her Instagram post with a slightly tweaked dialogue from the film: “Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao.”

In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar’s arms as he stands in a mustard field, and they address each other as ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’. The two then sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and recreate the song for the camera.

 

Last week, the two actors saw the release of Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video. While Rajkummar played a PT teacher disinterested in his job, Nushrratt was seen as the school’s new computer teacher who catches his fancy.



Chhalaang opened to positive reviews from critics. A Hindustan Times review of the film called it a ‘consistently engaging picture, elevated by a handful of excellent performances, and a sharp script’.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stunning couple in latest photoshoot, fans call them ‘couple goals for life’

Nushrratt told Hindustan Times in an interview that she struggled with the Haryanvi dialect on the first day of the Chhalaang shoot. “It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me -- from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up,” she said.

Hansal lost his cool and reprimanded her for not getting ‘such a simple’ scene right, Nushrratt revealed. However, it turned out to be a prank planned by the rest of the cast members. “Later on, they all started laughing as they had planned Hansal ji to scream at me so that I got nervous and spoiled the scene. Then we all chilled together and I did the scene properly,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Nov 17, 2020 09:42 IST
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Nov 17, 2020 09:09 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
Nov 17, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Three killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Odisha’s Rayagada district
Nov 17, 2020 10:03 IST
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna to supply 50 million, 20 million of vaccine doses
Nov 17, 2020 09:58 IST
Kane Williamson, Trent Boult skip T20s as NZ focus on Test Championship
Nov 17, 2020 09:56 IST
4 yoga poses for instant relief from sinus
Nov 17, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.