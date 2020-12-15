Rajkummar Rao shares shirtless photo to show physical transformation for Badhaai Do, leaves fans speechless

Actor Rajkummar Rao is gaining muscle to play a police officer in Badhaai Do and he took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his new look. He posted a shirtless picture of himself in the middle of a workout session and revealed that he will be undergoing a major physical transformation for the role.

“#WorkInProgress #NEWtan To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #BeMehnati,” he wrote in his caption.

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra commented, “Kya baat hai mere tiger (Wow, my tiger).” Fans also could not stop gushing over Rajkummar’s new look. “Wooowww my handsome hero,” one wrote. “Katai tabahi (killer) body sir,” another commented. “You are game changer bro,” a third wrote.

Badhaai Do, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar as a PT teacher, is a standalone sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. The original film was about a middle-aged woman with grown-up children who gets pregnant, and how her family and society reacts to the news. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni had earlier told Mumbai Mirror that Badhaai Do will be ‘tapping a big social issue’. “All I can say is that Badhaai Do is as much a family entertainer as Badhaai Ho, only the world we’re creating is becoming more diverse. It moves from a small town to a bigger one and then, on to something else. There’s a lot of colour and drama,” he had said.

Rajkummar was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film came out on Amazon Prime Video last month.

Rajkummar’s upcoming projects include Netflix film The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra, Roohi Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, and Dinesh Vijan’s comedy with Kriti Sanon.

