Rajkummar Rao to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Actor Rajkummar Rao will star in the Hindi remake of recent Telugu investigative thriller HIT, its makers announced on Wednesday.

HIT - which stands for Homicide Intervention Team - tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Director Sailesh Kolanu, who garnered accolades for this cop thriller, will be helming the project in Hindi as well.

Talking about getting Rajkumar Rao on board for the film, Sailesh Kolanu said in a statement: “The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance.”

“I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju sir on this project.”

Elated to join the project, Rajkummar Rao said in the statement: “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh & Dil Raju.”

HIT, which was produced by actor Nani, featured Vishwak Sen in the lead. Ruhani Sharma played the leading lady. HIT is one of those thrillers that believe in an immersive experience more than relying on jump scares. This is why the film worked extremely well with audiences and critics alike.

