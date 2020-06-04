Basu Chatterjee, director of Baaton Baaton Mein and Rajnigandha, dies at 90

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed films such as Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chitchor, has died. The news was confirmed by film guild IFTDA, reported PTI.

He has died from age-related ailments. He was 90.

Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”

