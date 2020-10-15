Rajpal Yadav opens up on serving jail time: ‘I don’t want to carry the burden of the past’

Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months in jail by Delhi High Court in 2018 for defaulting on a loan.

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was sentenced to three months in jail in 2018 for defaulting on a loan of Rs 5 crore, said that he has never defended himself in the last decade-and-a-half and does not want to ‘carry the burden of the past’.

Rajpal had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010 to make the film Ata Pata Laapata. Delhi-based company Murli Projects filed a civil case against the actor’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment when the loan was not repaid.

Talking about his imprisonment, Rajpal told Times Now Digital, “For the past 15 years, I have not said anything in my defence. I don’t think negatively. I don’t know who is negative or positive. But I know my work and where there is work, there is karma. I have done my karma from my childhood and I don’t know what is negative or positive. I don’t want to carry the burden of the past with me.”

“Let people do what they have to do. If my work is liked, it will go ahead. It is all about life. Like every day, the sun’s rays are different, so is Rajpal Yadav. He is known for his creativity and has got the love of the audience. I have got a lot of love and I am very happy,” he added.

Rajpal has been shooting back-to-back. Earlier this month, he told Hindustan Times, “In September, I completed Ram Gopal Verma’s Dragon Girl in Goa. There was some patchwork left in Farhan Akhtar’s Hello Charlie, and have now finished Safaibaaz in Lucknow.”

Next month, Rajpal will finish shooting for Hungama 2, Bole Chudiyan and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. His next release is David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan in the titular role. The film is scheduled for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

