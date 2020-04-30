Rakesh Roshan breaks down as he speaks about Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘I am feeling very, very lonely’

Actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday leaving his close friends and colleagues Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan grief-stricken. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rakesh fought tears and said he was “feeling lonely”, Jeetendra said the ‘void will be felt forever’. Jeetendra’s daughter Ekta Kapoor posted several pictures of the three friends from happier days.

An emotional Rakesh Roshan, who was Kapoor’s friend and co-star, fought back tears as he spoke to us. “I am not okay at all. How can I be I lost my friend? It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say,” he says.

Jeetendra said in a statement: “The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.”

Jeetendra’s producer daughter Ekta Kapoor shared several throwback pictures of the three friends on Instagram. She captioned the post, “They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor.”

Her actor brother Tushar Kapoor also shared a picture of them together and wrote, “This is devastating! Had literally grown up in front of him, like part of my family! Words can’t express my feelings right now, imagine what millions of his fans must be going through! A truely gifted natural cinematic genius! RIP chintu uncle...you will be missed!”

In an interview from New York during his treatment, Rishi had talked about how his actor friends Jeetendra and Rakesh didn’t get their due in the industry. He had told Times, “Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahi kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and jo unka samaya hai (Poor guys, they worked for 50 years. So what if they aren’t doing it now. What ever they have done...), they have worked so much for this country. What about them?”

He had added, “And I am not bothered about myself. Jeetendra ne kitna...how much entertainment he has given this country.”

Rishi and Jeetendra and worked in several films together such as Sindoor, Ghar Ki Izzat, Dosti Dushmani and Ameeri Gareebi. He has worked with Rakesh Roshan in Aap Ke Deewane and Khel Khel Mein (which also starred Neetu).

