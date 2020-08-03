Raksha Bandhan 2020: Kajol, daughter Nysa Devgn twin in blue; Ajay Devgn, son Yug join celebrations. See pics

Kajol has shared family pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram Stories. Her daughter Nysa, son Yug and husband Ajay Devgn were also at home for the festival.

She shared a picture with Nysa as they twinned in blue and captioned it, “Twinning with my baby.” She also shared a family picture with the caption, “A very happy Rakhi indeed. Happiness is family.” It showed Kajol and Ajay, their kids, Ajay’s mother and a few other family members in the frame.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a candid picture of the two and a few more with her cousins and wrote, “Happy rakshabandhan to my sisters who have always protected me ! The strongest most beautiful women in my life. I love u! @kajol @msamarth @mvgarware.” Kajol reacted to the post saying, “Ditto baby girl.” Tanishaa shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Sisters! Cos they just make everything better.” Kajol shared it on her account as well with the reply, “Love u baby.”

Kajol, on Sunday, had extended Friendship Day wishes in a post. She shared a collage of pictures of her various friends including Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. It also included a picture with Tanishaa, friends Madhura Samarth and Mayuri Garware along with others. She captioned the post, “Couldn’t fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can’t. Of my blood and not...#HappyFriendshipDay.”

Kajol was last seen in Ajay’s home production Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She played the role of Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai in the film. It went on to become a blockbuster at the box office with domestic collection of Rs 279 crore. She will now be seen in the film Tribhanga, which is lined up for release on Netflix. It also stars Mithila Palkar.

